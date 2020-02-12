Ben Nevis: 'cut them some slack', say rescuers who saved tourists in trainers from -20C conditions

Mountaineers who risked their lives to bring tourists dressed in trainers to safety from Ben Nevis in temperatures of -20C insisted the walkers should be 'cut some slack' for their error.

Four hikers were stranded on Britain's highest peak, in Fort William, Scottish Highlands, without even a map on Monday evening - and three of them were wearing trainers.

The foreign tourists, who spoke 'very limited English', alerted emergency services after reaching the summit of the 4,411ft mountain, and were verging on hypothermia.

READ MORE: Ben Nevis: Tourists rescued from Scotland's highest peak in 'horrendous' weather were 'wearing trainers'

Their adventures provoked ridicule on social media - but in a compassionate Facebook post, the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team which went to their aid urged for sympathy.

A photo was shared showing a bottle of whisky, two bottles of wine and £200 in cash, donated by the grateful tourists.

The Facebook post revealed that the rescued men were 'extremely sorry' for the situation they created.

It read: "The casualties admit that they made a significant error of judgement and are extremely sorry for the results of their actions.

"The guys were just members of the public who perhaps were unaware of what they were getting into.

"Not being from the UK and with very limited English, a lot of the information available to mountaineers and hill walkers would not have been accessible to them, so perhaps there is an element of mitigation in respect of their actions, clothing and lack of equipment.

"We would like to thank the guys from yesterday's rescue for making the donation.

"These were very young guys who without any prompting made a very generous gesture which is very much appreciated.

"Not everyone rescued appreciates that we are not full time or not paid to be at their beck and call."

The update also suggested more could be done to inform the public about the dangers of Scotland's mountains in the winter.

It added: "Perhaps more thought needs to be given into how to inform the general public/casual tourist about how dangerous our small mountains are and how severe our weather can get

and how it will catch-out the unwary and uninformed at any time of the year.

"Unfortunately it takes incidents like yesterdays to raise the profile in the media and the message has definitely got out.

"So there is a positive from the incident.

"Therefore, let us just cut the guys a little bit of slack."