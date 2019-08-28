Beers buffs have a birl at Jedburgh Town Hall

Have your say

Around 200 lovers of live music, real ale and craft beers filled Jedburgh Town Hall for an afternoon of drinking and dancing at the weekend.

The third annual Borders Birl n’ Beer Festival was staged on Saturday, offering more bands and beers than ever, plus its first vintage bike display.

Janet Kernaghan with dance instructor Darren Scurfield.

Hosted by Jedburgh Rotary Club and friends, the event included traditional folk sessions in the town hall, renowned Borders musician George Inglis on the main stage and Jedforest Instrumental Band outside in the Murray’s Green bandstand.

Photos from the day here: https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/news/people/in-pictures-borders-birl-n-beer-festival-1-4992938

Organiser Chris Scott said: “The beer was good, the music was great and there was a lot of happy people soaking up a sociable atmosphere.

“Jedforest Instrumental Band played a huge part in bringing people in. Without them in the bandstand, we don’t have a focal point, and they were fantastic.

“Beer festival-type events are very sociable and fun days out. Hopefully, we’ll be back next year and with other groups adding to the day.

“The vintage bikes also drew a lot of interest this year, with people popping over to recall their misspent youth and admire the display.”

The festival showcased brews from Born in the Borders near Ancrum, Dunbar’s Thistly Cross cider, Tempest Brewing Co in Tweedbank and Belhaven Brewery in East Lothian, as well as local gins and fizzy wine.