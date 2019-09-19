Bearsden family’s spectacular fundraising night for research in memory of Barbara

The family of a much loved Bearsden teacher and top sportswoman, who passed away last year from pancreatic cancer, are holding a major fundraising event in her memory.

It is hoped to raise £10,000 for Pancreatic Cancer Scotland from the spectacular social evening, which will be hosted by Finance Minister of Scotland Derek Mackay. A raffle at the event will include prizes from the 2019 Solheim Cup donated by Laura Davies, vice-captain of the winning European team.

Barbara Bell, who died in December 2018 at the age of 67, was well known in the local community as a PE teacher at both Bearsden Academy and the High School of Glasgow for more than 40 years.

Her sporting talents were considerable. As a Scottish hockey internationalist, Barbara represented her country at the World Cup at Wembley Stadium back in the 1970s.

She also volunteered as a sports coach at Castlehill Primary School as well as serving on the school board and the PTA for many years.

The energetic local lady also did her bit during the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014.

Son Fraser said: “Mum served as one of the baton carriers, running along Drymen Road – something which she loved doing!”

Fraser and the rest of the family have already raised more than £4,000 for Pancreatic Cancer Scotland.

They are hoping to raise £10,000 more for research at the event at Clydesdale Cricket and Hockey Club, Beaton Road, Glasgow on Saturday, October 5 – which would have been Barbara’s 68th birthday.

Fraser said: “The reason for this venue is that it is the home of the hockey club mum played for, although during her playing days they were based at Auchenhowie, Milngavie.”

Tickets are £15 each. The night includes a race night, the raffle, auction, games and buffet.

Fraser added: “Mum was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer at the start of 2018 at the age of 66 and passed away in December 2018. Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest forms of cancer, with five-year survival rates less than four per cent, which has remained unchanged for the last 40 years, according to Cancer Research UK.

“In the run up to and as part of the event we are having a raffle and auction. Many local Bearsden businesses have donated including Christie Butchers, KP Fishmonger, 3MC Hairdressers, Atelier Barber and McVey Opticians.

“In addition, The Lemond Gallery, Bearsden have donated an original Garry Brander painting which we plan to put up at a silent auction prior to the event. Laura Davies the professional golfer has also donated prizes from last week’s Solheim Cup.

“We are seeking sealed bids for the painting in advance. If anyone is interested in the event, the painting or buying raffle tickets they can email charitynightforbarbara@gmail.com or contact us via facebook page ‘Charity Night for Barbara’.

“We aim to raise at least £10,000 for Pancreatic Cancer Scotland.”

Donations can also be given at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/breebsmemorynight