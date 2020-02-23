BBC Scotland under fire as flagship The Nine reveals 'shockingly low' viewing figures

The BBC has been criticised in Scotland after revealing its flagship The Nine programme's viewing figures.

Despite a £32million investment in the Scottish channel, official viewing figures show it has sunk to just 1% of its launch audience.

752,000 people tuned in for the hour-long programme when it first aired in February 2019, but it's lowest audience was just 4,000 twice last year in October and November.

The data was first reported in The Sunday Times and comes from the Broadcasters' Audience Research Board (Barb).

Scottish Conservative spokesman Maurice Golden said: "The BBC Scotland TV channel is supported with a huge budget and a massive and experienced team, but unfortunately their viewing figures have continued to decline to pretty shockingly low levels.

"Licence fee payers would be right to question why so much money is being spent on such a tiny audience."

The broadcaster's Scottish director Donalda MacKinnon announced her resignation last week.

The BBC said: “BBC Scotland has been watched by 825,000 every week since launch, which is above the BBC’s own projections. Channel programmes received five BAFTA Scotland awards just months after it launched.

“Overall, the channel is adding a more socially diverse audience to the BBC portfolio and requests to view BBC Scotland programmes on the iPlayer have risen 125% to more than 62 million in 2019.”

