Perhaps not the most breaking news of the day, but there’s nothing we love more than an adorable dog seeking tummy rubs.
The Banff Police Station are hoping to trace the owner of a young lad who was handed in on Wednesday morning after being found near Morrison Motors in Turriff in the early hours of the morning.
The chip details appear to be blank, and as the police regretfully state: “There’s only so much time we can give up to his demands for tummy rubs.”
Aberdeenshire police are asking the owner to pop along to the station to pick him up, though judging from the photos, the pup seems to be thoroughly enjoying his adventure.
Anyone hoping to contact the police for non emergency reasons should call 101.