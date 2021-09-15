Banff police: ‘There's only so much time we can give up to his demands for tummy rubs’: Police seek owner of frankly, a ridiculously adorable dog

An atrociously adorable pup has been found in an Aberdeenshire town, and police have released a sweet social media post to help trace his owner.

By Rachel Mackie
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 11:15 am
Updated Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 11:16 am
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Perhaps not the most breaking news of the day, but there’s nothing we love more than an adorable dog seeking tummy rubs.

The Banff Police Station are hoping to trace the owner of a young lad who was handed in on Wednesday morning after being found near Morrison Motors in Turriff in the early hours of the morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The chip details appear to be blank, and as the police regretfully state: “There’s only so much time we can give up to his demands for tummy rubs.”

Police seek owner of frankly ridiculously adorable dog found in Aberdeenshire town

Read More

Read More
Covid-19 spending in Scotland becoming less transparent, warns auditor general

Aberdeenshire police are asking the owner to pop along to the station to pick him up, though judging from the photos, the pup seems to be thoroughly enjoying his adventure.

Anyone hoping to contact the police for non emergency reasons should call 101.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.