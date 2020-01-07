BAFTAs 2020: Jessie Buckley in running for role as Glaswegian country singer in Wild Rose

Irish actress and singer Jessie Buckely is to compete with some of Hollywood's biggest stars for a BAFTA for her role as a Glaswegian pub singer.

Buckley, whose character Rose-Lynn Harlan pursues a dream of finding fame in Nashville after being released from jail, will be up against Renée Zellweger, her co-star in Judy, for the leading actress honour.

Other contenders include Scarlett Johansson, for Marriage Story, Saoirse Ronan, for Little Women, and Charlize Theron for Bombshell.

Written by Glaswegian screenwriter Nicole Taylor, Wild Rose was hailed by critics as Scotland's answer to A Star Is Born.

Oscar-winning American songwriter Mary Steenburgen is already on the shortist for an Academy Award this year for the closing anthem she wrote for Wild Rose, Glasgow (No Place Like Home), which was filmed at the Old Fruitmarket in the city.

Buckley, who starred opposite Julie Walters, who played her on-screen mother in Wild Rose, returned to Glasgow for its Scottish premiere in February at the city's film festival.

She told at the time how she "worked my *** off" to try to give a convincing performance as a cleaner struggling to make her way as a singer while bringing up two young children after being released from behind bars.

The 30-year-old made several incognito visits to Glasgow’s famous Grand Ole Opry club - which features in several key scenes - and went drinking with the cast and crew to pubs like The Laurieston Bar and The Ben Nevis to try to get into “the Weegie mentality.”

Buckley, who stars opposite Julie Walters in the new film. said she even tied to dupe shopkeepers around the city by buying cigarettes in her adopted accent.

She said: "The story in the film is really a story of identity, where you are from and the four corners that you are told you are only allowed to dream in. Being a Glasgow girl is so much part of Rose-Lynn’s make-up.

Jessie Buckley filmed Wild Rose in locations across Glasgow, including the city's famous Grand Ole Opry club.

“Honest to God, I love Glasgow so much now. It stole my heart. The people are so open and there is a real humanity behind Glaswegians.

“I was so nervous that I wouldn’t be authentic, but I worked my **** off so that I could get a close to the core as I possibly could.

“I based myself in Glasgow for a month before we started shooting. I was working with a dialect coach and the two of us would go out and I’d speak in a Glasgow accent all day.

“I basically just took to the streets and also went into different newsagents around Glasgow and tried to ask for a packet of fags.

“I took a lot of trips to The Ben Nevis, The Laurieston and all these other joints. They’re pure rust and real life.

“When you fall in love with the city and you fall in love with the people and fall in love with the character who symbolises all that in some way it is kind of scary letting it out.

“I want to do Glasgow proud. It means a lot to me.

“We did a cast and crew screening in Glasgow. I don’t think I took a breath.

“When the film finished a woman turned around and gave me a hug. I literally just burst out crying.”