Baby seal separated from its mum drags itself into car park

An intrepid baby seal which got separated from its mum dragged itself to a car park- has now been rescued.

The pup, thought to be around two or three weeks old, was spotted stranded on cobblestones in Greenock, Inverclyde.

It had dragged itself up the harbour steps and along the seafront - a feat described as 'incredible' by rescuers.

Scottish SPCA senior animal rescue officer Jan Toraman said: "We were called to the unusual rescue of a seal pup in a Greenock car park on November 25.

"What made it unusual was that the pup had managed to get up the harbour steps, along the promenade and into the carpark.

"The fact the seal managed to negotiate these obstacles was incredible.

"The pup was very young, aged between two and three weeks old.

"We suspect the pup became separated from mum and took to the water out of desperation and got swept back in by the current.

"It's likely that the young seal was exhausted, which is why it came up the harbour stairs and into the dangerous location.

"We are thankful to Greenock police who ensured the seal was safe until we arrived.

"The poor thing was severely underweight so we immediately took it to our National Wildlife Rescue Centre to receive the necessary care.

"They've since named the pup Dot-to-Dot. He is putting on weight and is doing well at the centre."