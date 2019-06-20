Baby of the week: Aaron Eric Thomas Joyce

Aaron Eric Thomas Joyce was born on February 1, 2019 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital weighing 7lbs 12oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Caitlin Farrell (21) is a customer service manager, while dad Alistair Joyce (23) is an accountant. The family stay in Bonnybridge.

THE PREGNANCY: Caitin had a good pregnancy with Aaron with little problems throughout. Towards the end she had problems with reduced movements so was in and out of hospital until she was induced.

THE BIRTH: Aaron was born at 12.47am after a long and hard labour. He was the first baby to be born in February in Forth Valley Hospital.

THE BABY: Aaron is a very bubbly baby who is always alert and happy. He gets on brilliantly with his big brother Aiden (3).

THE NAME: Caitlin and Alistair chose the name Aaron as they wanted something that would go with his older sibling’s name Aiden. Eric is for his granddad and Thomas is for Caitlin’s grandad.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Aaron’s very proud grandparents are Claire Farrell and Barry Campbell from Denny.

THANKS: Caitlin would like to give special thanks to her mum and her fiancée who helped her through her difficult labour, and all the staff at the hospital.