Baby fighting for life after falling from first floor flat window

Have your say

A baby who fell from a first floor flat’s window has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police have said.

Bedfordshire police said the force was called at around 1pm on Thursday to reports that a baby had fallen from an open window.

Emergency services attended the incident in Wellington Street, Luton, and the baby was taken to hospital.

The baby’s age and sex were not revealed by police, who also described them as a “toddler” in a statement.

Jason Watkins, 19, who works at the Nakorn Thai Restaurant on Wellington Street, said he had been told it was a boy who had been hurt.

“Someone told me it was a one to three-year-old child [that] fell out of a window,” he said.

Mr Watkins added: “Apparently he was playing by the window, he pushed against [it] and fell.”

Ganga Kandel, 43, a manager at nearby Papa J’s Indian Tapas Restaurant, said part of the road was blocked off by police after the incident.

“There were three, four police cars on the street,” he said.

Officers are asking anyone who was in the area at the time or who witnessed the incident to contact police on 101 quoting reference 180.

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.