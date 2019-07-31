Atomic Kitten's Kerry Katona to stand trial for failing to send child to school

Kerry Katona is to stand trial after allegedly failing to send one of her children to school.

The former Atomic Kitten singer, 38, appeared at Brighton Magistrates' Court today accused of failing to send the child to school between 31 October and 28 November last year.

Katona, from Crowborough in East Sussex, was led into the courtroom by an usher and allowed to sit outside the dock, behind her solicitor, for the ten-minute hearing.

She denied the allegation and was told she will face trial in October.

Defending Katona, Jason La Corbiniere said there was no dispute her child, who cannot be identified, did not attend, but said it was due to illness.

The singer and TV personality had her hair tied back and was wearing a star-patterned shirt and black tights for the hearing.

She spoke to confirm her name, address, date of birth and enter the not guilty plea.

Katona was released on unconditional bail and told she must appear for her trial on the morning of Monday 7 October.