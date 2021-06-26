Arthurstone Terrace: Dundee police searching for young child spotted walking alone in pyjamas and no shoes

The young girl was seen by herself at around 11.50am today, Saturday June 26, on Arthurstone Terrace in Dundee.

She had blonde hair and was thought to be around five or six-years-old.

She was reportedly wearing pink pyjamas but had no shoes on.

Sergeant Paul McIlravey, of Dundee response policing, said: "We've been carrying out enquiries in the area but haven't received any reports of a missing child or any further sightings of the girl.

"We're eager to establish that she is safe and well and would ask anyone with information about this to contact us."

If you know who this young girl may be, or if you have any other information, you should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1375 of Saturday, June 26.

