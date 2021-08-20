The letter was written by Private Vincent Collins, just 18-year-old, the night before his unit moved into the trenches.

He was wounded later that year and died from his injuries.

The letter was sent to his parents Harry and Martha and ended with the emotional sign off “I could not have had better parents, of that I am sure. Especially you dear mum.”

Eighteen-year-old Private Vincent Collins, 8th (Argyllshire) Battalion

Allison Spark, Collection Development Officer at the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Museum, said: “Handwritten letters and messages like these are very precious.

"Not only do they give an indication of what life was like at the Front, they’re also very touching.

“Vincent’s letter in particular, while short and hurriedly written, really communicates his nervousness and fear about what was about to happen and the love he felt for his family back home.

"It still gives me goosebumps when I read it.

Last letter home - Private Vincent Lionel

“Sadly, Vincent’s letter is in such a poor condition we aren’t able to have it on general display at the moment but our film really does bring it to life.”

Though Vincent’s letter won’t be on display, other treasured letters will be including one from Private George Martin, 2nd Battalion who wrote a moving letter to his sweetheart not long before his death on the front in 1916.

He wrote: “We have not said about being engaged, we are practically… I hope this war will finish for I want to get home.”

Letter from his children to Pt James Sword.

Alongside George’s letter on display, is one from Private James Sword, who was one of the lucky men to return home to his family.

The letter on display is one that he received from his children, John and Bella.

Little John wrote: “mother’s looking for the bus every day and I am a good boy… and you have to come home for Christmas” and on the back of the letter are kisses from both children.

Private James enlisted in December 1915 at the age of 36

He had previously lost his daughter Margaret to illness, so items from home would’ve meant even more to him.

Rod Mackenzie, Museum Curator, said: “The museum is home to a collection of over 12,500 artefacts, all with their own fascinating stories to tell.

"Handwritten items like Vincent’s letter home, the letter to Gertie, and John and Bella’s letter to their dad really do bring to life the impact war had on everyday people.

"We are incredibly proud to play our part in preserving these.

“We would love to hear from people out there, whether in Scotland, the UK or indeed around the world, whose relatives may have served as a member of The Argylls.

"Visit our social media channels and share your stories.”

The Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Museum looks to provide insight into the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Regiment and the impact on communities and families in the words of the soldiers who fought.

