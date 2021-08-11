Friends fans have been sent into meltdown after reports emerged that Jennifer Aniston is dating her co-star David Schwimmer.

Ms Aniston, who played Rachel Green in the hit 90s sitcom, is said to have grown closer to Mr Schwimmer, who was her on-screen love interest Ross Geller, following the Friends Reunion episode.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Social media users flocked to Twitter to voice their excitement about the possibility of everyone’s favourite TV couple getting together in real life.

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, who played on-screen couple Ross and Rachel, are rumoured to be dating following the Friends Reunion episode (Getty Images)

So, who is Jennifer Aniston dating?

Here’s what you need to know.

Who is Jennifer Aniston dating?

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer in a Friends scene (Getty Images)

The Friends actors have been spending more time together at Ms Aniston’s home in LA, according to reports.

The iconic Friends Reunion, which aired at the end of May and saw all six cast members get back together on screen for the first time in 17 years, was said to have “stirred up feelings” between the two actors.

A source told Closer magazine: “After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there.”

The source went on to claim that the pair “began texting immediately” after the episode was filmed, with Mr Schwimmer flying from his New York home last month to see the Rachel actress.

They claimed Ms Aniston had cooked evening dinners for her co-star, with the pair enjoying “quality time together, chatting and laughing”.

"They were also spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around one of Jen’s favourite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them,” the source added.

Friends fans across the globe became suitably excited at the prospect of the actors becoming a real-life item, nearly 30 years after the show first aired.

Unfortunately for fans of the show, Mr Schwimmer has denied claims he is growing close to Ms Aniston.

His representatives have said there are no truths to the rumours, according to The Independent.

What was said at the Friends Reunion?

The duo admitted during the much-anticipated reunion episode that they had a real life connection when filming the popular show between 1994 and 2004.

However, while they had chemistry, they never ended up getting together, telling host James Corden that the “timing was never right” to pursue an off-screen romance.

“I had a major crush on Jen,” Mr Schwimmer confessed during the HBO special.

Ms Aniston then interjected: “It was reciprocated.”

The Ross actor went on: "We were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing. One of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary."

Ms Aniston added: “I remember saying one time to David, ‘It’s going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is on national television.’ And sure enough, it was.”

She said they “channelled all our adoration and love for one another” into their on-screen romance instead.

The actors said they would “spoon” and “cuddle” between filming, with their co-stars saying they all knew they had feelings for each other.

What happened to Jennifer Aniston’s marriage to Justin Theroux?

Ms Aniston was married to actor Justin Theroux for two years from 2015 after they met on the set of movie Tropic Thunder back in 2007.

The pair reportedly started dating in 2011 while filming the hit film Wanderlust.

Announcing their split in 2018, the pair said the decision was mutual and that they would be continuing their “cherished friendship”.

They said in a joint statement: “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation.

“This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

And the actress proved that she is still friends with her ex-husband after she amicably wished him a happy birthday - on the same day the David Schwimmer reports emerged.

She took to Instagram to publicly post well wishes to Mr Theroux as he celebrated his 50th birthday.

She captioned a picture of her ex-partner “Happy Birthday JT”, before posting a follow-up image showing the actor topless with the message: "Truly one of a kind, LOVE YOU!"