Apply now for small grant funding from Midlothian Council

Local organisations are being invited to apply now to Midlothian Council for small grant funding for projects starting from April 2020.

The funding is to help community groups, charities and social enterprises improve the quality of life of people living in Midlothian. Small grants of up to £2,000 are available, as well as micro grants of up to £500 a year. The deadline for applications is October 20.

The council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Councillor Russell Imrie (Lab) “This funding will support local groups and volunteers to take forward a range of projects that can help make a real difference to our communities. I would strongly encourage local groups to apply for funding, either to support exiting projects or get new ones off the ground.”

Apply at www.midlothian.gov.uk/funding. Email grants@midlothian.gov.uk or call 0131 270 6765 for more information.