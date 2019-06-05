Appeal to find young Scottish dad - last seen in Ibiza

Have your say

Friends of a young dad missing in party island Ibiza have launched a desperate appeal for information.

Johny Doherty, from South Lanarkshire, has been missing since Monday, which they say is "out of character".

On social media, one friend wrote: "we are all very worried and need as much information as we can get."

Another, David Alexander, urged holiday makers on the island to help in the search.

His post reads: "Please if anyone in Ibiza has any known whereabouts of Johny Doherty can they contact me ASAP please."

It is believed that Johny is without his passport, money or mobile phone. Local police stations and hospitals have been contacted.

READ MORE - Flood alerts issued across Scotland as heavy rain hits

More as we get it.