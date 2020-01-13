Appeal for unwanted Christmas gifts

Barnardo’s Scotland is appealing to locals to donate their unwanted gifts to its stores, rather than letting them gather dust in a cupboard.

While Santa will have brought many children the presents they’d been dreaming of at Christmas, just under half (47 per cent) of adults say they have received gifts they don’t want and will never use, according to a new survey by Barnardo’s Scotland.

The survey also revealed the majority of these gifts are left gathering dust, with more than a third of UK adults (36 per cent) saying they put them in a cupboard and never use them. One in ten people who didn’t donate their gift to charity claimed it’s because they hang on to them in order to pretend to the gifter they use the item, while 20 per cent simply feel too guilty to pass on their unwanted gifts.

Novelty items such as humorous gifts were the main culprit for 59 per cent of respondents. Cosmetic sets (47 per cent) and candles (41 per cent) also proved to be a disappointment.

The results come as Barnardo’s Scotland launches a new campaign asking people to donate their unwanted festive gifts to their local charity shop. The proceeds from the sale of unused Christmas gifts are a vital source of income for the charity’s work supporting vulnerable children.

Barnardo’s Scotland’s director, Martin Crewe, said: “We’ve all received gifts that end up at the back of a cupboard. But this year, instead of holding onto gifts that you’ll never use, we’re asking people to donate them to their local Barnardo’s Scotland shop.

“Donating to our stores means somebody else can find joy in our unwanted gifts. It also helps us to bring care, hope and love to vulnerable children all year round.”

Any donations will be gladly received at your local Barnardo’s shops in Linlithgow and South Queensferry.