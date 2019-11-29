Annual carol concert in Linlithgow gets set to start Christmas

The annual carol concert in aid of the St Michael’s Day Care Centre at St Ninian’s takes place at Craigmailen Church in Linlithgow on Friday, December 6, at 7.30pm.

Linlithgow Rugby Club Male Voice Choir will be singing at the event, along with the Linlithgow Ladies Choir.

Organiser Colin McGill said: “The evening promises to be up to the usual high standard we have come to expect from the Linlithgow choirs. And is hailed by many Linlithgow residents as ‘the evening that starts Christmas’.”

Tickets are available from Far from the Madding Crowd and from any choir members.