Anniversary of Polmont rail tragedy

ScotRail marked the 35th anniversary of Polmont rail disaster with a wreath laying ceremony at the railway station this morning.

Thirteen people died and dozens more were injured in the tragedy which happened on Monday, July 30, 1984, when a rush hour service from Edinburgh to Glasgow hit a cow and derailed near Polmont station.

In 2009 – on the 25th anniversary – ScotRail and Falkirk Council unveiled a commemorative plaque at Polmont station during a memorial service attended by survivors, family of those who lost their lives, representatives of the emergency services and local council.

At this morning’s memorial service ScotRail operations director David Simpson laid a wreath at the plaque.

He said: “Our thoughts are with the friends and families of those who lost their lives 35 years ago today in such a tragic event.”