The pedestrian, Angela Marshall, from the Rutherglen area, died in a crash in the town on January 13, police confirmed on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called and attended the accident on Croftfoot Road shortly after 6.35pm but the 55-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now police are appealing for information to understand the circumstances around the accident and are asking anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch.

Sergeant Adnan Alam, from Motherwell Road Policing, said: “Our thoughts are with Angela’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash continue.

“Anyone who can assist and has not been in touch with us, particularly if they have dashcam footage, is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 2816 of January 13.”

