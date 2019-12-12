Andy Murray's love of James Bond resulted in 007 email address

Sir Andy Murray has revealed his love of James Bond prompted him to include 007 in his email address.

The tennis legend also said that Sean Connery was his favourite Bond as he admitted he was often embarrassed when reading out the email address, which he created aged 18 but hung onto well into his 20s.

"Every time I was asked for my email I just never bothered to change it," he told BBC Sport's Getting it Straight.

"It was pretty embarrassing. I loved James Bond. I had the whole film set growing up."

He added: "Of course, Sean Connery was the best."