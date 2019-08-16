Andy Murray: ‘My gran stopped speaking to me over on-court swearing’

Sir Andy Murray has revealed his gran once never spoke to him for three months because of his swearing on court.

The tennis ace told how Shirley Erskine, 85, gave him the silent treatment as she was so disgusted with his foul language.

She had travelled to watch Sir Andy play in a tournament in the Czech Republic when he was a junior player and he unleashed a string of verbal volleys on the court.

Sir Andy, 32, said he was “gutted” by the snub from Mrs Erskine, mother to his mum Judy, but admitted he is still unable to control his emotions during matches.

He said: “I just remember I was playing a tournament when I was, like, 14 in the Czech Republic and my mum and my gran came over to watch.

“I swore during my match and my gran didn’t speak to me for about three months ... the rest of the trip when she was there and stuff.

“I remember it really well because I love my gran, she’s the best. When she didn’t speak to me I was gutted about that but I still swear on the court.

“I think she knows I’m not going to change now but that was tough.”

He added: “I still get in trouble today for behaving badly on a tennis court.

“I’ve never been able to behave well, I don’t know why.”

Sir Andy, of Dunblane, Perthshire, revealed the tale when asked in a question and answer session at the Cincinnati Masters what he got into trouble for as a child.

The three-time Grand Slam champion made his singles comeback this week at the tournament after career-saving hip surgery.

He was beaten 6-4 6-4 by Frenchman Richard Gasquet but said he was encouraged by his performance and has committed to playing further tournaments in China.

He was set to face his brother Jamie for only the second time in their professional careers in the doubles draw in Cincinnati yesterday.

He and Feliciano Lopez beat Ryan Harrison and Jack Sock to set up a quarter-final against Jamie and his partner Neal Skupski.

Earlier this week in an interview with Classic FM, Sir Andy revealed he has started listening to classical music and picked winning the Olympic gold at London 2012 as his proudest career moment.