An Amazon effort for Bute charity by kiltwalkers team

The team from Amazon in Gourock has raised £3,000 for charity after taking part in this year’s Kiltwalk in aid of Calum’s Cabin on the Isle of Bute.

Calum’s Cabin offers respite for children with cancer or cancer-related illness, providing a place where they can go with their families to spend quality time together.

The cabin was set up in memory of 12-year-old Rothesay boy, Calum Speirs, who lost his battle with cancer a year after being diagnosed with a brain tumour. Calum was a first-year pupil at Rothesay Academy at the time.

The local Amazon team took part in the event on April 28 as part of their on-going support of Calum’s Cabin.

In the last two years, the staff at Amazon in Gourock have donated more than £5,000 to the Bute-based charity and the funds raised by the team during the Kiltwalk take the total to an impressive £8,000.

Leading the charge at Kiltwalk 2019 was Amazon Gourock executive assistant, Gillian Maxwell.

She said: “We love supporting the team at Calum’s Cabin and we were so happy to take part in the Kiltwalk.

“We had a brilliant day out while raising both funds for and awareness of the charity and we’re already looking forward to our next visit to the Isle of Bute to catch up with the team.”

Caroline Speirs, Calum’s mum and chairperson of Calum’s Cabin, was delighted with this latest funding boost from the Amazon team at Gourock.

She added: “It’s fantastic to get this support from the Amazon team in Gourock and we’re all really grateful for everything they continue to do for us.

“I’d like to say thank you to the team who took part in the Kiltwalk and everyone else at Amazon in Gourock for their continued support.”

The on-going support of Calum’s Cabin is part of the ‘Amazon in the Community’ programme whereby the company supports the communities around its operating locations across the United Kingdom.

The staff and volunteers at Calum’s Cabin last month welcomed a donation of Easter eggs and items for the charity’s shop during the latest visit from the Amazon team in Gourock.

The team were visiting Bute as part of their preparations to take part in the Kiltwalk in Glasgow.