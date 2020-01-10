American looking for Linlithgow ancestor help

An American man is appealing for help to trace his ancestors from Linlithgow.

Robert Mueller from Idaho, said: “I have ancestral roots in Linlithgow, my great-great grandfather George Duncan, a mason, was born there in 1820. His father was Alexander Duncan who married Julian Nimmo in 1806. But I’m not certain who his parents were.

“There were five different Alexander Duncans born in Linlithgow between 1764-1786 according to Scotlandspeople, and the most likely was Peter Duncan and Elisabeth Johnston. He was a farmer from a place called Pardovin Mill. Some kind of tenant farm on the outskirts of Linlithgow in the 1770s I presume?”

If you can help Robert with his search, email – robmic@protonmail.com.