Amazing coincidence as Scots rower’s boat abandoned in Atlantic washes up near mum’s home

The boat, which the rower sailed on during his attempt to cross the Atlantic, was found on a beach near his mother’s childhood home after it was abandoned last June due to severe weather.

Niall Iain Macdonald, 44, found his boat, which he was rescued from during heavy seas in June 2018 when he was more than a quarter of the way into his third attempt at the North Atlantic challenge in four years.

The Isle of Lewis rower was battered by severe weather during the night, which swamped his cabin, resulting in a system failure and forcing him to make a Mayday call before abandoning ship at sea.

He was picked up from his life raft on 15 June by a Dutch cargo ship, the DOLFIJNGRACHT.

Over one year later the Gaelic broadcaster found his boat, ALBA, washed up on a beach in South Uist, Daliburgh nearby the home where his mother grew up.

He shared his news in a Facebook post on his NY2SY Solo North Atlantic Row page, saying: “Hello old friend. UPDATE: My boat was found yesterday. She came ashore on the beach at Askernish, South Uist - almost made it home.”

The route taken by Mr Macdonald, where he lost his boat and where it washed ashore on Uist

