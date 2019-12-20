Alternative festive bin collections in West Lothian

There will be no bin collections on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day in West Lothian, with only grey bins collected on Boxing Day and January 2.

If your grey, blue or brown bin is due to be collected on Wednesday, December 25, or January 1, put it out the following Saturday, December 28, or January 4 instead.

If your blue or brown bin is due to be collected on Thursday, December 26, or January 2, put it out the following Sunday, December 29, or January 5 instead. Grey bins due on Thursdays should be put out as normal. All other collections are as scheduled.

All bins should be out at the kerbside by 7am on their collection day, and left out until they are collected.

A number of factors can result in delayed collections at this time of year, so residents are asked to leave their bins out until they are emptied. Daily updates on delayed collections will be provided at www.westlothian.gov.uk/bin-collection-updates. If your bin has been out for two working days and not been emptied, you can report it at www.westlothian.gov.uk/missed-bins.

All five of West Lothian’s recycling centres will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, with Linlithgow opening extended hours from 10am to 5pm on Boxing Day and January 2 to help locals. Recycling centres will be open their usual hours on all other days.

No bulky uplifts will take place December 18 - January 6 to allow resources to be concentrated on wheeled bin collections.

Executive councillor for the environment Tom Conn said: “The festive period is a challenging time for collections, due to a number of factors such as increased volumes of recycling and waste, bad weather and holidays.

“This year, we are limiting disruption for local residents by only moving certain collections on Wednesdays and Thursdays to the weekend afterwards. All other collections are as scheduled, and we have extended opening hours at three local recycling centres to assist local residents.

“Thanks to all our dedicated staff, who give up time with their friends and families at this time of year to deliver essential services over the festive season.”