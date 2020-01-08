Almost 30 staff facing uncertain futures as Selkirk garage enters administration

Have your say

Staff turning up for work at Selkirk’s Leven Car Company dealership this morning were sent home and told the firm has entered administration.

The Dunsdale Haugh showroom and garage, which employed around 27 staff, acquired the franches for Kia and Suzuki in Selkirk from previous owners the Belmont Group in March 2018.

Last year it reported an increase in new car sales and a 138% increase in Kia approved used car sales.

However, the firm, which last year sponsored Selkirk’s rugby and golf clubs, appears to have taken a dip in fortunes.

Nobody was available for comment at the Selkirk site this morning.

The business also has two brand showrooms in Edinburgh.