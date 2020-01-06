Ally McCoist's son agrees settlement after crash victim sues him over 'life changing' injury

A pedestrian left with a brain injury after being run over by the son of Rangers star Ally McCoist has reached an out-of-court settlement after suing for £500,000.

Stephan Murdoch, 24, launched the civil action at the Court of Session in Edinburgh for damages after being hit at a pedestrian crossing in Bishopton, Renfrewshire, by Argyll McCoist in December 2016.

A hearing in the case was due to take place later this month but lawyers for Mr Murdoch have announced the case has been settled out of court for an undisclosed sum.

• READ MORE: Ally McCoist’s son avoids jail after hitting pedestrian while driving uninsured

He was suing for damages relating to his injuries, as well as loss of earnings and cost of specialised treatment.

Chris Stewart, partner at Digby Brown Solicitors and head of the serious injury department, said: "Mr Murdoch suffered injuries that will adversely impact the rest of his life.

"He has shown tremendous fortitude throughout and I am proud that we have been able to help as he looks to the future."

McCoist, 21, pleaded guilty at Paisley Sheriff Court in 2018 to driving without insurance and causing serious injury by driving dangerously.

The court heard he ran a red light, struck Mr Murdoch and drove off.

He was sentenced to 280 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for three and a half years and given a home curfew for six months.