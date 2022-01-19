'Alice Byrne and others like her remain our highest priority' says SPA board

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.
During a Scottish Police Authority meeting on Wednesday, missing woman Alice Byrne was mentioned amidst concerns for dealing with missing person cases across the country.
Alice was last seen leaving a friend’s house in Marlborough Street, Portobello, at 10am on New Year’s Day.
Despite extensive searches including the use of air, marine and dog units, ‘no further sightings’ of Alice have been identified, according to Police Scotland as enquiries remain ongoing.
The search for Alice, also known as Alathea, has included the use of drones to scour the area around Portobello Beach and Promenade – where she is believed to have headed.
Tom Halpin, a board member of the SPA, said that “finding Alice and other people like her remains the highest priority.”
He added he sent his ‘support and sincerest thoughts’ to the 28-year-old’s family.
Police Scotland Chief Constable Iain Livingstone also agreed with this statement, calling her disappearance a ‘tragedy’, and he said that ‘high-risk missing persons’ are always seen as vital issues.
Mr Halpin added that it was ‘encouraging’ to see the use of drones in searches for Alice.
Alice is described as white, around 5'6 in height and of medium build with short black hair.
At the time of her disappearance, it is understood she was wearing a black top, black jeans ripped at the knees and white trainers.
Police Scotland is encouraging anyone who may know of Alice's whereabouts to call 101, quoting reference 0647 of January 2.