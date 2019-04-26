Alesha MacPhail: Mum of murdered girl to take part in Kiltwalk in daughter’s memory

The mother of murdered six-year-old Alesha MacPhail is to take part in the annual charity Kiltwalk in memory of her daughter.

Georgina Lochrane is set to don her kilt for the annual charity walk from Clydebank to Moss O Balloch Park in Loch Lomond.

Alesha, 6, was murdered by Aaron Campbell in Bute last year, and was remembered as a fun loving child with an enthusiasm for Highland dancing, something her mother wants to pay tribute to as she supports a bereavement charity.

Ms Lochrane is raising money for Families and Friends Affected by Murder and Suicide (FAMS) who supported her throughout losing her daughter and the emotional court case of Campbell, who was sentenced to at least 27 years behind bars.

She told the Daily Record: “I’m doing it for FAMS but also for myself and for Alesha. I can’t wait to get on my kilt.

“Alesha loved all the Highland dancing stuff.”

The mum from Airdrie also said FAMS have given her “incredible” support.

Ann Marie Cocozza, FAMS co-founder, said: “Georgina is an inspiration and although she has her dark, dark times, she is determined to make a difference.”

To donate, go to www.glasgowkiltwalk2019.everydayhero.com/uk/georgina-1

