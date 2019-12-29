Alasdair Gray: Renowned Scottish artist and writer dies aged 85

Scottish writer and artist Alasdair Gray has died aged 85.

In a statement, Mr Gray's family said: "Early this morning we lost a deeply loved member of our family.

"Alasdair was an extraordinary person; very talented and, even more importantly, very humane. He was unique and irreplaceable and we will miss him greatly.

"We would like to thank Alasdair’s many friends for their love and support, especially in recent years. Together with the staff of the Queen Elizabeth hospital, Glasgow, who treated him and us with such care and sensitivity during his short illness.

"In keeping with his principles Alasdair wanted his body donated to medical science, so there will be no funeral."

Alasdair Gray was beloved in Scotland for his writing and art. His 1981 debut, Lanark, is regarded as being one of the masterpieces of twentieth-century fiction.

It was followed by more than 30 further books, all of which he designed and illustrated, ranging from novels, short story collections, plays, volumes of poetry, works of non-fiction and translations – most recently, his interpretation of Dante's Divine Trilogy.

The celebrated author was honoured with a lifetime achievement award for his contribution to Scottish literature at the Saltire Society literary awards last month.

Honours and achievements



Mr Gray was born in Glasgow in 1934 and studied and later taught at the city’s art school.

Lanark, which was finally published in 1981, won him the Saltire Scottish Book of the Year title.

Mr Gray, who won the same award in 2011 with his autobiographical book A Life In Pictures, also wrote plays for television, radio and the stage and has been a prolific painter. Some of his best-known work in Glasgow was created for the Hillhead underground and the Oran Mor arts centre.

Mr Gray was honoured with a major exhibition of around 100 works at Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in 2014 to mark his 80th birthday.

However, he was unable to walk since seriously injuring himself in a fall in 2015 – weeks before an adaptation of Lanark was due to be staged at the Edinburgh International Festival.

His public murals are visible across Glasgow, with further examples of his work on display in galleries from the V&A to the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art.



'A bright star'

Nick Barley, Director of the Edinburgh International Book Festival, said: "Scotland has been blessed with a host of great writers over the past 50 years, but if history remembers only one, it will likely be Alasdair Gray.

"He was a bright star in a luminous constellation of northern lights; a game-changer whose boundlessly innovative, cross-disciplinary thinking paved the way for so many others to succeed.

"We can thank Alasdair not only for his own great work, but for his role in creating the conditions for a literary renaissance that has, in so many different ways, changed most people’s understanding about what it means to be Scottish today."