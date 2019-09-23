Airlines accused of 'greed' after prices soar following Thomas Cook collapse

Holidaymakers who have had trips cancelled following the collapse of Thomas Cook have blasted rival companies which they claim have inflated prices in the wake of the tour company’s demise.

One woman said on Twitter she had checked alternative flights with Jet2 at the weekend and found on sale at £320 per person. However, yesterday the cost was more than £500.

However, Jet2 said that the price fluctuated depending on “various factors” and told customers it was looking at adding more flights and seats in response to increased demand.

Vikky Ell wrote: “Absolutely disgusting, were booked on TC flight and I looked incase over the wkend this flight was £320pp & now they’re profit from Thomas Cook’s devastation!Be ashamed of yourselves @jet2tweets that’s our holiday cancelled!!!£2k just for flights for a family...disgusting!”

Jet2 replied: “We are very saddened by the news of Thomas Cook and sorry to hear of the impact this has had on your travel plans. As always, our flights and holiday prices work on a live system which means prices can (and do) fluctuate based on various factors.”

Andy Brazz wrote: “So after Thomas Cook going bust, @jet2tweets and @TUIUK coincidently have increased their prices to Cyprus by at least £200.”

Another consumer, Katie H, added: “Absolutely appalled by all the other airlines massively inflating their flight prices this morning, parents booked replacement flights which have increased by 50 per cent from yesterday, plain and simple greed by other airlines.”

In response to one comment from a holidaymaker affected by the Thomas Cook collapse, Virgin Atlantic said: “We haven’t increased fares on specific routes that were previously also operated by Thomas Cook, nor have we changed any of our pricing policies since Thomas Cook ceased trading. All of our prices are live and subject to availability.”