The former head of Nato has said the UK military cannot return to Afghanistan after the country was retaken by the Taliban on Sunday.

Lord Robertson, who served as general secretary of the military alliance between 1999 and 2004 – and issued a statement invoking article five of the treaty that provides for collective defence after the attack on the World Trade Centre on 9/11 – said on Monday that the UK should focus on increasing its defences against terrorism at home.

The Taliban marched into Kabul on Sunday, taking the presidential palace with little resistance while President Ashraf Ghani was forced to flee.

Lord Robertson said on Good Morning Scotland on Monday that the speed of the takeover showed a “failure of intelligence” from allied forces.

He said he was “sad and sickened” by the scenes from the country, where coalition forces had been stationed for 20 years.

“I find it ironic at best but tragic at worst that the anniversary of 9/11 is going to be commemorated in a few weeks’ time with the Taliban back in control of Kabul – that is deeply, deeply depressing,” he said.

But he added that the time for military intervention in the country is over and the focus must shift to stopping terrorist acts on British soil.

“I don’t think we’re going to be back in there again. We can’t go in there militarily – that’s over, that’s finished.

“That’s an episode we’ll have to reflect on and learn lots of lessons from.

“But what we have to do is to make sure that our own defences are much more resilient as a consequence of this particular failure, and we’ve got to watch what the international ramifications are going to be – they will not be good.