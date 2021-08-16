Sir Keir Starmer said the Foreign Secretary should have returned sooner from his holiday, and described the speed of the Government’s response to the situation in Afghanistan as “slow pace”.

Asked if the Foreign Secretary should have returned from his holiday sooner than Sunday, the Labour leader said: “Of course he should, I think everybody appreciates just how important a moment this is, and you can sense across all political parties, including Conservative MPs who are deeply unhappy at what appears to be the slow pace of response from the Prime Minister and the Foreign Secretary, and this comes on the back of course to slashing of funding in Afghanistan and our commitment to foreign aid.