Afghanistan crisis LIVE: Latest news and updates
Last updated: Monday, 16 August, 2021, 12:53
- UK military cannot return to Afghanistan, says former Nato head
- Defence Secretary admits ‘some people won’t get back’
- British nationals in race to leave Afghanistan
- Taliban fighters enter presidential palace in Kabul
My son did not die in vain, says mother of Royal Marine killed in Afghanistan
The mother of a Royal Marine killed in Afghanistan has said her son “did not die in vain” as he helped make the country a better place before the return of the Taliban.
Corporal Danny Winter, 28, was killed along with Captain Tom Sawyer, 26, of the Royal Artillery, in Gereshk, central Helmand, on January 14 2009.
Cpl Winter’s mother, Carolyn Hughes, wrote on his Facebook memorial page: “Danny and all the armed forces of the country’s involved made a huge difference to a wild, war torn country.
“Because of them, terrorist attacks on our country was avoided and countless lives were saved.
“The women of Afghanistan were safe to walk the street and get an education, something that had always previously been denied.
“People were happy and felt safe.”
Sir Keir Starmer has said there was a “catastrophic miscalculation” over the strength of the Taliban and the resilience of Afghan forces.
Speaking with the PA news agency on a trip to Wolverhampton, and asked if President Biden should have slowed or halted the American withdrawal in Afghanistan, the Labour leader said: “I think there was a catastrophic miscalculation of, on the one hand the strength of the Taliban and the resilience of the Afghan forces.
“And I think anybody looking at this would say the timing of this decision to withdraw – nobody wants troops in Afghanistan indefinitely – but the timing of this withdrawal and what has happened and the unravelling of 20 years of progress in a matter of weeks and days, I think everybody is saddened by that and can see the tragedy that lies behind this.”
On efforts to relocate Afghans who helped the UK, Sir Keir Starmer said: “We need to get UK nationals out, but we also have an obligation to all of those Afghans who helped and assisted the UK, and we shouldn’t have nice distinctions between this type of person, this type of help, and that type of help.
“If those in Afghan have helped us, the UK, in our work in Afghanistan, we have got an obligation to them.”
He said on the longer and medium-term there needs to be “safe and legal routes for refugees”.
The leader of the Labour Party has said preventing Afghanistan from becoming a “terrorist state” is the right course of action, but “setting the bar very, very low”.
Sir Keir Starmer said: “We have got to safeguard the gains of the last 20 years and the huge sacrifice that went behind those gains.
“And I heard the Prime Minister yesterday saying that he doesn’t want Afghanistan to slip back to a terrorist state. Of course, nobody wants that, but that is setting the bar very, very low.
“For women and girls and others in Afghanistan it’s very important that we have a political process that safeguards the gains that have been made and asserts the human rights of everybody in Afghanistan.”
He said “there needs to be a political process, that shouldn’t include recognition, the Prime Minister is right about that”.
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair a Cobra meeting on Monday afternoon to discuss the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, No 10 has confirmed.
Reporters from the airport suggest some people who clung to the plane were seen falling to the runway shortly after takeoff.
The Taliban’s sweeping return to power in Afghanistan and scenes of citizens trying to flee the takeover at Kabul Airport has shaken the world – here’s what you need to know
Sir Keir Starmer said the Foreign Secretary should have returned sooner from his holiday, and described the speed of the Government’s response to the situation in Afghanistan as “slow pace”.
Asked if the Foreign Secretary should have returned from his holiday sooner than Sunday, the Labour leader said: “Of course he should, I think everybody appreciates just how important a moment this is, and you can sense across all political parties, including Conservative MPs who are deeply unhappy at what appears to be the slow pace of response from the Prime Minister and the Foreign Secretary, and this comes on the back of course to slashing of funding in Afghanistan and our commitment to foreign aid.
“So there is a tension and a frustration across political parties, including (among) backbench Tory MPs.”
Sir Keir was speaking with the PA news agency on a trip to Wolverhampton.