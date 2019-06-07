Actors, activists and man behind Tunnock’s Teacake honoured by Queen

Oscar-winner Olivia Colman said she is “totally thrilled” to be made a CBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours, while stage actor Simon Russell Beale is knighted.

Elvis Costello, 64, and former frontman of The Undertones Feargal Sharkey, 60, are both made OBEs, accepting establishment endorsements far from their punk roots.

Feargal Sharkey who has been awarded an OBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours List. Chris Ison/PA Wire

Archibald Boyd Tunnock, 86, who created the Tunnock’s Teacake in 1956, said he is “deeply honoured” to be knighted, adding: “When you get to my age, very few things surprise you but this certainly did and I am deeply honoured and grateful to Her Majesty the Queen.”

Colman, 45, who won the best actress Oscar for her role as Queen Anne in The Favourite earlier this year and will play the Queen in the third series of The Crown, is honoured for services to drama under her real name Sarah Sinclair.

Shesaid: “I’m totally thrilled, delighted and humbled to be in the company of these incredible people, most of whom have been nowhere near as visible as I have, but should be – and hopefully now will be. It’s such an honour.”

Beale, one of the most acclaimed stars of British theatre, is knighted for services to drama after a career spanning four decades.

Rachel Whiteread who has been made a Dame in the Queen's Birthday Honours List. Lewis Whyld/PA Wire

He said: “It is a very great honour and I think my mother, were she alive, would be very proud.”

Actress Cush Jumbo, 33, who is best known for starring in the US legal drama series The Good Wife, is made an OBE, while the honours list also recognises those involved with the wave of worldwide success for the British TV industry.

Blue Planet and Planet Earth producer Alistair Fothergill and Andrew Harries, chief executive and co-founder of Left Bank Pictures – the production firm behind The Crown – both receive OBEs.

Richard Williams, boss of Northern Ireland Screen, best known for its involvement in the making of Game Of Thrones, is also made an OBE for services to the country’s screen industries.

He said: “I am delighted to accept this award, which I see as a celebration of the tremendous value to Northern Ireland from the growth of the screen industries here and also recognition of the part that all my colleagues at Northern Ireland Screen have played in that success story.”

There is an MBE for veteran Scottish journalist Shereen Nanjiani for services to broadcasting in Scotland. There are CBEs for author Joanna Trollope and Jack Reacher novelist Lee Child, who said: “Someone read my books and enjoyed them enough to put my name forward for this great honour, which in itself is all a writer could ask for.”

One of Britain’s most successful novelists, Sarah Waters, who is famed for her raunchy novels featuring lesbian protagonists, including Tipping The Velvet and Fingersmith, said she is “delighted and a little bit dazed” at being made an OBE for services to literature.

Journalist and broadcaster Dan Snow, 40, becomes an MBE, while adventurer and television star Bear Grylls, 44, is made an OBE.

The chief Scout, who is recognised for services to young people, the media and charity, said: “This really is a huge honour and it’s something, if I’m honest, that I never expected to happen. But I really do feel it’s a team effort, this award is for every one of those incredible Scout volunteers.”

British-Sri Lankan rapper MIA, real name Mathangi Arulpragasam, 43, and Andrew Roachford, the singer-songwriter behind the band Roachford, are made MBEs for services to music.

Roachford said: “To be recognised for the work you’re doing, which is also your passion, is indeed an honour.”

Griff Rhys Jones, who became a household name in the 1980s with Not The Nine O’Clock News, receives an OBE for services to the National Civic Society Movement, charity and entertainment.

Along with the famous names, the list also celebrates the efforts of those working to improve people’s lives.

Nimco Ali and Dr Leyla Hussein, who have both dedicated their time to campaigning against female genital mutilation (FGM) after being subjected to the practice as children, are made OBEs.

Sonia Watson, the chief executive of the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust, is made an OBE for her work helping disadvantaged people from black and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds to pursue a career in architecture – the chosen career of the murdered teenager.

Some 15 foster carers who have looked after more than 1,000 children between them are made MBEs, while seven Holocaust survivors receive British Empire Medals (BEMs).

Of the 1,073 people honoured across the UK in this year’s list, 47 per cent are women – slightly down on some previous lists – while 10.4 per cent come from a BAME background – the highest ever, by a small margin, in the Queen’s Birthday Honours, although the figure was 12 per cent in this year’s New Year Honours list.

The oldest recipient is John Haymen, 100, who receives a BEM for services to the community in Binsted and Alton, Hampshire.

The youngest person honoured is 17-year-old Richard Collins, who is also given a BEM for services to the community in Cookstown, County Tyrone.

Rachel Whiteread, the first woman to win the Turner Prize in 1993 with her life-sized concrete cast of a condemned terraced house, becomes a dame.

Laura Lee, the Scottish chief executive of charity Maggie’s, which began in Edinburgh, is made a dame for services to cancer patients.