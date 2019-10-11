Absent-minded drivers are main cause of Midlothian road accidents

Absent-minded drivers are the most common cause of road accidents in Midlothian, figures reveal.

Road safety charity Brake has called for a radical overhaul of road safety measures to prevent “needless, preventable” deaths from dangerous driving.

The latest Department for Transport (DfT) statistics show drivers or riders failing to look properly contributed to 22 accidents in Midlothian last year. The figures, which report contributory factors for accidents as recorded by police, also show that 19 accidents were caused by drivers or riders failing to judge another vehicle’s speed.

Officers can choose one or more reasons for any accident where at least one person suffers a slight injury in an incident with a vehicle.

These do not have to involve cars and could, for example, include a cyclist falling over or a motorbike colliding with a pedestrian.

Samuel Nahk, senior public affairs officer at Brake, said: “These figures clearly highlight that driver error is one of the main causes of crashes on our roads, all too often leading to death and serious injury.

“Yet every death and injury on our roads is a needless, preventable tragedy.

“We can mitigate the impact of driver error through a safe systems approach with safer roads, safer vehicles, safer speeds and safer road use, enabling people to move around in safe and healthy ways.

“Drivers can also reduce their chances of causing a crash by ensuring they stick well within the speed limit, take more time to look carefully at junctions, and giving the road their full attention at all times.”

Last year, one person was killed and 28 seriously injured on Midlothian’s roads. This was much fewer than in 2017, when police recorded two deaths and 42 serious injuries. Overall casualties, which include slight injuries, fell from 183 to 157 over the period.

The DfT cautions against comparing trends from previous years, however, because of changes to the way some forces record the severity of road injuries.