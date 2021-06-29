Abi O'Brien: Dumbarton teenage girl, 13, reported missing from her home address

A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing from her home.

By Katharine Hay
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 11:15 am
Updated Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 11:23 am
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Abi O’Brien, was last seen in her bedroom at her home in the Cumbrae Crescent South area of Dumbarton at about 10pm on Monday, 28 June.

She is 5ft 3ins tall, thing and has long blonde hair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Carrie Wild: Concerns grow for Dunblane teenager reported missing in Glasgow

It is not known what Abi was wearing when she went missing, but it is likely that she will be wearing sports leggings and a hooodie.

Detective Sergeant Jenna Coyne of Dumbarton police office said: “Along with her family, we are becoming increasingly concerned for Abi’s welfare and are keen to locate her as soon as possible.

“This is very out of character for Abi and I would encourage anyone who may have seen her or knows of her whereabouts to contact police immediately. Similarly, if Abi is reading this, please let us know you are safe and well.”

Abi Obrien has been reported missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0491 of 29 June.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.