Abi O’Brien, was last seen in her bedroom at her home in the Cumbrae Crescent South area of Dumbarton at about 10pm on Monday, 28 June.

She is 5ft 3ins tall, thing and has long blonde hair.

It is not known what Abi was wearing when she went missing, but it is likely that she will be wearing sports leggings and a hooodie.

Detective Sergeant Jenna Coyne of Dumbarton police office said: “Along with her family, we are becoming increasingly concerned for Abi’s welfare and are keen to locate her as soon as possible.

“This is very out of character for Abi and I would encourage anyone who may have seen her or knows of her whereabouts to contact police immediately. Similarly, if Abi is reading this, please let us know you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0491 of 29 June.

