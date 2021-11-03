Moira McLeod’s red Dacia Sandero collided with a white Peugeot Boxer van at around 9am on Friday, October 29, on the A97 crossroad junction at Mill of Brydock, Alvah, near Banff.

The 81-year-old from Banff was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance but died at 1pm yesterday, Tuesday, November, 2.

Sergeant Chris Smith, of the North East Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Moira’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash and we are keen to speak to anyone who was driving at, or near, the location who has not already been spoken to by an officer."

If you have any information on the accident you should call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 734 of October 29.

