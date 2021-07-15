Police have assisted Scottish Ambulance Service colleagues in dealing with what has been described as a ‘medical incident’ on the A82 near Tarbet at around 12.40pm on Thursday, July 15.
A woman has been rushed to hospital following the incident.
It is understood that the incident did not involve a vehicle crash, however, there are no further details at this stage.
A temporary road closure was in place, however, the road has now re-opened.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 12.40 pm on Thursday, 15 July, 2021, police were called to assist Scottish Ambulance Service colleagues dealing with a medical incident on the A82 near Tarbet.
“A woman has been taken to hospital. The road has been re-opened."The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.