A woman has been rushed to hospital after emergency services dealt with ‘medical incident’ on the A82 near Tarbet at around 12.40pm on Thursday, July 15.

Police have assisted Scottish Ambulance Service colleagues in dealing with what has been described as a ‘medical incident’ on the A82 near Tarbet at around 12.40pm on Thursday, July 15.

A woman has been rushed to hospital following the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is understood that the incident did not involve a vehicle crash, however, there are no further details at this stage.

A temporary road closure was in place, however, the road has now re-opened.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 12.40 pm on Thursday, 15 July, 2021, police were called to assist Scottish Ambulance Service colleagues dealing with a medical incident on the A82 near Tarbet.

“A woman has been taken to hospital. The road has been re-opened."The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.