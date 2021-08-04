A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car on the A8 in Renfrewshire.

Police are appealing for information about the incident which took place around 12.05 am on Wednesday.

They attended the scene after a black BMW car collided with a pedestrian on the A8 westbound.

A8: Man in hospital after being hit by a car in Renfrewshire

A 58-year old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

Sergeant Roy McCarney of Police Scotland’s Road Policing unit, said: “Thankfully the man has not sustained life threatening injuries as a result of this collision.

“Although this happened in the early hours of the morning, we are asking members of the public to come forward with any information that may assists with our enquiries.

“I would ask if you were driving in the area at the time of the incident or have any information that you get in contact with officers."

Police can be contacted on 101 quoting incident number 0019.

