A707 crash: Man left in hospital with life-threatening injuries after motorbike crash near Selkirk

Police are appealing for information after a crash over the weekend near Selkirk left a 54-year-old man in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

By Beth Murray
Monday, 28th June 2021, 7:35 am
Updated Monday, 28th June 2021, 1:34 pm
The crash took place at around 4pm on Saturday, June 26, when a red Moto Guzzie motorbike with a black side car collided with a wall on the A707, near the Old Toll Bridge.

Emergency services attended the accident and the 54-year-old man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for around five hours to allow a full collision investigation to take place.

Sergeant Paul Ewing, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “A man has sustained life threatening injuries as a result of this crash and we are appealing for information to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“I would ask if you were driving in the area at the time and have any information that could help with our enquiries that you come forward and speak to officers.

“If there are any motorists with possible dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation, please get in touch with police.”

If you have any information you should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2301 of Saturday, June 26, 2021.

