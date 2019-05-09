£900 raised for charity following Larbert family fun day

More than £900 of charity funds were raised by the Rainbow Muslim Women’s Group following a family fun day held at Dobbie Hall in Larbert.

The event was organised in aid of international aid and development charity SKT Welfare.

Those who attended the fun-filled day enjoyed candyfloss, popcorn, gol guppay, fresh sugar cane juice, cakes and Halal sweets.

There were also stalls offering threading, henna, jewels, face painting and Pakistani clothing and children enjoyed a variety of games and activities.

Donations can still be made online by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rainbowdonate