50th anniversary celebration at sea for South Queensferry couple

A well-known couple from South Queensferry pushed the boat out to celebrate their Golden Anniversary – on a luxury cruise!

Norma and Laurie Brown of Hopetoun Road, sailed from South Africa to Southhampton on the HMS Queen Victoria to mark this special date.

The couple on their wedding day in 1969.

Laurie (73) is a semi-retired ten pin bowling technician who is the beadle of Queensferry Parish Church – and retired nursery nurse Norma (70) is Queensferry co-ordinator for Teddies For Tragedies, who was also involved with the YMCA’s youth club among many other good causes locally.

Married life has brought the couple four children and five grandchildren – and a lifetime of some wonderfully enriching memories of time together well spent!

A delighted Norma said: “We spent our 50 wonderful years together relaxing on board and it happened to be the Queen’s birthday and Easter Sunday!”

When asked for the secret of their happy and successful union, Norma said: “Laurie worked away a lot while I was bringing up the children so maybe that accounts for our happy years together.

“Every time Laurie came home it was like a honeymoon!”

However, their shared passion for cruises has also played a big part too.

Norma said: “Our first cruise was during our Silver Wedding Anniversary. In fact, we enjoyed it so much that the cruise we just returned from is our 27th!”