40-year-old car gifted by Prince Charles to Princess Diana as an engagement present sells for £47,000 at auction

The 1981 Ford Escort Ghia Saloon was given to the late Princess of Wales by her husband-to-be in May 1981, two months before the Royal Wedding.

The 40-year-old car disappeared from public view for over 20 years - having been privately owned by a big fan of Princess Diana's, who kept the car's Royal history a secret even from her friends.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But today (Tues), the vehicle appeared as part of the Royal Auction at Reeman Dansie auction house in Colchester, Essex.

A 1981 silver Ford Escort 1.6L Ghia saloon once owned by the Princess of Wales before going under the hammer and selling for £52,640 at Reeman Dansie in Colchester, Essex.

And it exceeded its guide price of £30,000-£40,000, when one lucky bidder snapped it up early in the day for £47,000.

The vehicle remains in amazingly original condition, with its original paint and upholstery, and 83,000 miles on the clock.

The clean, white car even bears the same registration plate it had when Diana was driving it - WEV 297W.

The Ford was Princess Diana's personal transport in the early part of her relationship with the Prince of Wales.

She was often seen driving it, and even watched the Prince playing polo whilst sat inside the car.

It comes complete with a silver frog mascot on the bonnet - a copy of a gift from Diana's sister, Lady Sarah Spencer, to remind her of the fairytale of a girl whose kiss turns a frog into a prince.

One of Princess Diana's other iconic cars, her Audi convertible, sold last year for £58,000.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.