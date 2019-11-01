Edinburgh's spectacular winter festival returned to Calton Hill.

25 of the best pictures from Edinburgh's spectacular Samhuinn Fire Festival

The annual winter festival took place on Calton Hill on Hallowe'en night.

These are 25 of the best photos from the festival which saw 7,000 people attend.

It returned with a fiery twist on Hallowe'en night.
It returned with a fiery twist on Hallowe'en night.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Samhuinn Fire Festival brings the Celtic New Year to a modern audience.
Samhuinn Fire Festival brings the Celtic New Year to a modern audience.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
It does this through a dazzling mix of fire, drumming, acrobatics and immersive theatre.
It does this through a dazzling mix of fire, drumming, acrobatics and immersive theatre.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The nights are getting longer and the veil draws thin between our world and the next.
The nights are getting longer and the veil draws thin between our world and the next.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6