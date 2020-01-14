Scotland in the '80s.

16 photos that will make you nostalgic for Scotland in the 1980s

It was a troubled decade for Scots, but these are some of the highlights.

These were some of Scotland's greatest years.

Legendary gritty crime drama, with the late Mark McManus playing the lead role when it launched.

1. Taggart

Legendary gritty crime drama, with the late Mark McManus playing the lead role when it launched.
Scotland may struggle to find their feet these days, but in the 1980s the side often dominated the 5 nations tournament.

2. Scottish ruby glory

Scotland may struggle to find their feet these days, but in the 1980s the side often dominated the 5 nations tournament.
John Byrnes classic comedy drama was a BAFTA winner for BBC Scotland and turned Robbie Coltrane and Emma Thompson into huge stars.

3. Tutti Frutti

John Byrnes classic comedy drama was a BAFTA winner for BBC Scotland and turned Robbie Coltrane and Emma Thompson into huge stars.
This pair ushered in the 1990s along with tens of thousands of revellers in the streets outside the Tron Kirk in Edinburgh.

4. Hogmanay at The Tron

This pair ushered in the 1990s along with tens of thousands of revellers in the streets outside the Tron Kirk in Edinburgh.
