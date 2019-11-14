Scotland in print.

10 stunning Scottish literary locations from famous novels

Scotland has been the inspiration for some of the most famous works of literature in history.

Here is a run down of the locations that inspired some classics and their authors.

In the award-winning bestseller, Honeyman writes about the kindness and warmth of Glasgow, in an homage to the city in which she lives.

1. Glasgow Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine

Scotts View, is reputed to have been one of the authors favourite views and featuring the Eildon Hills and River Tweed in the borders.

2. Scotts View Walter Scott

This comic novel is based on a real-life incident from 1941, when the cargo of the SS Politician 28,000 cases of whisky sank off the coast of Eriskay.

3. Barra and Eriskay Whisky Galore

Author Lewis Grassic Gibbon was strongly influenced by his life in The Mearns and the areas dramatic countryside and coastline, like here at Dunnottar Castle.

4. The Mearns - Sunset Song

