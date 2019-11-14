10 stunning Scottish literary locations from famous novels Scotland has been the inspiration for some of the most famous works of literature in history. Here is a run down of the locations that inspired some classics and their authors. 1. Glasgow Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine In the award-winning bestseller, Honeyman writes about the kindness and warmth of Glasgow, in an homage to the city in which she lives. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Scotts View Walter Scott Scotts View, is reputed to have been one of the authors favourite views and featuring the Eildon Hills and River Tweed in the borders. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Barra and Eriskay Whisky Galore This comic novel is based on a real-life incident from 1941, when the cargo of the SS Politician 28,000 cases of whisky sank off the coast of Eriskay. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. The Mearns - Sunset Song Author Lewis Grassic Gibbon was strongly influenced by his life in The Mearns and the areas dramatic countryside and coastline, like here at Dunnottar Castle. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3