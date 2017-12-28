People in Scotland are ‘most stressed in the UK’

People in Scotland are the most stressed in the UK, according to a new study.

Analysis carried out by plant-based supplement maker Dr Dünner, which was based on a health and lifestyle survey of 2,000 adults in the UK and Switzerland, found that the average Scot spends 8.62 days per month feeling stressed. This compares to 8.41 days in London.

Researchers said the result could be connected to the amount of quality time spent outdoors.

The research revealed that Scots spend the least time outside, with 25 per cent opting to stay indoors when they are not at work.

In addition, 62 per cent of Scots do not get outside during their working day.

And 20 per cent of those north of the Border who took part in the survey admitted to doing no regular exercise.