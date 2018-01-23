Patent law firm Murgitroyd appoints new Directors

Glasgow based patent law specialists Murgitroyd has announced that two of its senior attorneys have been promoted to the position of directors at the firm.

Senior trade mark attorneys Anne Bashir and Eleanor Coates now both hold the position of ‘Director, Trade Marks’, after 12 years each at the company.

Ms Bashir and Ms Coates joined Murgitroyd in 2006 from Fitzpatricks and have put together impressive portfolios of clients in a number of sectors, including high-tech, fashion, banking, and transport.

Ms Bashir said: “I’m delighted to take the next step in my career with Murgitroyd, and would like to thank all those in my team for the support they provide day in, day out, that help me do the best job I can.

“I’m looking forward to the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

On her appointment, Ms Coates said: “It’s been a great 12 years at Murgitroyd, and I’m pleased to be able to progress in this way. I enjoy being stretched and challenged, so this is the ideal next step for me.

“I would like to thank those around me who have helped me reach this stage in my career”.

Murgitroyd’s CEO, Ed Murgitroyd, added: “Our trade mark team continues to go from strength to strength, in terms of the portfolio it manages and the continuous improvement and streamlining of our service to clients.

“These appointments demonstrate the role that Anne and Eleanor have played in our success up until now, and the confidence I have in their abilities to help steer our future direction. I thank them for their hard work and commitment to our business, and welcome them wholeheartedly to our management team”.