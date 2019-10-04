Passengers evacuated from Glasgow Airport due to 'ongoing incident'

Have your say

All passengers have been evacuated from the international area of Glasgow Airport due to an "ongoing incident".

Emergency service crews are attending to a KLM aircraft to deal with "concerns" raised over a piece of cargo.

At least 20 firefighters are reported to be dealing with the incident.

Eyewitnesses have reported ambulance and police also in attendance.

The exit slip to Glasgow Airport is currently closed due to the incident.

A spokesperson for Glasgow Airport said: “At approximately 10am today, the airport fire service attended an arriving KLM flight in response to concerns raised over a piece of cargo.

Enquiries are ongoing to determine the content of the package and the aircraft has been cordoned off pending the outcome of the investigation.

"All other parts of the airport are fully operational."

The passengers are understood to have been evacuated as a precaution.